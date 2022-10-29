NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The Carolina Panthers will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Panthers-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Carolina Panthers are an absolute mess, already firing Matt Rhule, going 2-5 to open the season. Interim coach Steve Wilks is 1-1, defeating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last week. The NFC South is a mess, so there might be a path to the playoffs here if Carolina can get hot.

Atlanta is in first place in the NFC South at 3-4, and that tells you all you need to know about that division. Head coach Arthur Smith went 7-10 in his first season at the helm, the first of what is looking to be a reload rather than a rebuild. There is enough talent here for Atlanta to sneak into the playoffs in a weak division.

Here are the Panthers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Falcons Odds

Carolina Panthers: +4 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: -4 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-106)

Under: 41.5 (-114)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

PJ Walker has taken the reins of the offense, being named starter entering this week even with Baker Mayfield returning from injury. Walker has played in three games this season, completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Chuba Hubbard is the new starting running back with Christian McCaffrey traded away. Hubbard rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown last week, bringing his season total to 97 yards. DJ Moore leads the team with 27 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Ian Thomas is the only other Panther with double-digit catches. Carolina is averaging 17.7 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

Carolina’s defense has been slightly better than the offense, ranking seventeenth with 21.3 points allowed per game. Shaq Thompson leads the team with 46 tackles, including two for loss. Brian Burns has sacked opposing quarterbacks five times, while Carolina has totaled ten. Four Panthers have intercepted one pass each, highlighted by touchdowns from Frankie Luvu and Donte Jackson. Marquis Haynes has returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Marcus Mariota has been solid, completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,179 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Mariota has also rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson is out for at least another couple of weeks, with rookie Tyler Allgeier replacing him. Allgeier has rushed for 285 yards and a touchdown in six games. Rookie Drake London leads the team with 26 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Olamide Zaccheaus is second with 302 yards, also hauling in two touchdowns. Kyle Pitts is a dynamic option at tight end, averaging 11.1 yards per catch and hauling in a touchdown. Atlanta has averaged 23.3 points per game, ranking twelfth in the league.

Atlanta’s defense has been the downfall, allowing 24.4 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league. Rashaan Evans leads the team with 64 tackles and has recovered two fumbles. Atlanta has sacked their opponents eleven times, led by four and a half from Grady Jarrett. Atlanta has totaled six interceptions this season. Jaylinn Hawkins has scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Final Panthers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

These are two bad defenses, but Carolina seems to be inspired with a new leader.

Final Panthers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Carolina +4 (-110), over 41.5 (-106)