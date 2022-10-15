NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

The Carolina Panthers will head to Southern California to battle the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Rams prediction and pick.

Last weekend, the Panthers lost 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers. Baker Mayfield completed 20 of his 36 passes for 215 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. However, he will likely miss this week’s game with an ankle injury. Christian McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 54 yards with a touchdown while catching seven passes for 50 yards. Additionally, Shi Smith caught four passes for 69 yards, and D.J. Moore caught four passes on eight targets for 59 yards. The Panthers struggled defensively, allowing 153 rushing yards.

The Rams lost 22-10 to the Dallas Cowboys at home last weekend. Matthew Stafford completed 28 of his 42 passes for 308 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Also, Cam Akers rushed 13 times for 33 yards. Akers will not play this Sunday due to personal reasons. Cooper Kupp added seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tyler Higbee caught seven passes for 46 yards, while Darrell Henderson had four receptions for 30 yards. Allen Robinson continues his struggles, catching three passes for 12 yards. Also, the Rams allowed 163 rushing yards.

The Panthers lead the all-time series 12-9. The Rams won the last meeting 30-27 on September 8, 2019. McCaffrey rushed 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 10 passes for 81 yards in that showdown. Additionally, Moore caught seven passes for 76 yards. Kupp caught seven passes for 46 yards. However, he is the only Rams’ skill player on today’s team that played in that game.

Stafford has a 91.4 passer rating for 1,253 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in his career against the Panthers. Significantly, he passed for 178 yards in his last appearance.

Here are the Panthers-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Rams Odds

Carolina Panthers: +10 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: -10 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule this week and replaced him with Steve Wilkes as interim head coach. Now, we get to see how Wilkes does in his second opportunity to become a head coach. It is up to him to correct the issues that Carolina faces.

P.J. Walker may start for the Panthers this weekend. Ultimately, it is his third career start. Walker is 2-0 in his career and will get another opportunity to prove what he can do.

McCaffrey has 72 rushes for 324 yards with a 4.5 yards-per-carry with two rushing touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. Moore has caught 17 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown while rushing 14 times for 40 yards. Additionally, Robbie Anderson has caught 13 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown.

Carolina has produced mixed results on defense. Likewise, there are some pieces to build around for the near future. Shaq Thompson has 18 solo tackles this season. Also, Brian Burns has 14 solo tackles and four sacks in 2022.

The Panthers can cover the spread if they can run the ball and keep Stafford off the field. Moreover, they need to execute on defense and prevent the Rams from moving the chains on them.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams have struggled often this year. Ultimately, the season has not gone as they wanted it to this year. The Rams have not produced an efficient running game and delivered inconsistent results in the passing game. However, they know they must get it going on the ground to produce some victories. Both of their victories have come through the ground game.

Henderson is the top guy now that Akers is out. Likewise, he has rushed 34 times for 138 yards and one touchdown on a 4.1 yards-per-carry rate. Kupp has 49 catches for 527 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Higbee has caught 33 passes for 290 yards, while Brian Skowronek has caught 18 passes for 181 yards. Both are looking for their first touchdown. Robinson has been a disappointment, and the Rams likely regret signing them. He has just 12 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Therefore, it has not helped the offense hum as they would like.

The defense has also not produced consistent results. Moreover, it has not helped win games as it did in the past. Bobby Wagner has done well, delivering 24 solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, Aaron Donald has 12 solo tackles and four sacks. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has 20 solo tackles, a sack, and an interception.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can establish a running game early. Likewise, they must capitalize on the backup quarterback. The Rams have enough talent to take down the Panthers. But will they?

Final Panthers-Rams Prediction & Pick

The Rams are steaming after last weekend’s loss. Additionally, they are now looking up at the San Francisco 49ers in the division and realize they must start winning games to avoid falling behind. The Rams will dominate in this one, displaying what they can do.

Final Panthers-Rams Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams: -10 (-110)