NFL Odds: Rams vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022

The Los Angeles Rams travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. Are you ready for some football? We are, as check out our NFL odds series for Monday Night Football while making a Rams-49ers prediction and pick.

The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12 last weekend. Matthew Stafford completed 18 of his 25 passes for 249 yards but did not toss a touchdown or an interception. Additionally, Cam Akers rushed 12 times for 61 yards with a touchdown on a 5.1 yards-per-carry rate. Darrell Henderson added four rushes for 17 yards on a 4.3 yards-per-carry rate. Ben Skowronek caught four passes for 66 yards, while Cooper Kupp added four catches for 44 yards. Meanwhile, tight end Tyler Higbee added four receptions for 61 yards.

The 49ers fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18 of his 29 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. However, he took four sacks and had no awareness in the pocket. Jeff Wilson rushed 12 times for 75 yards on a 6.3 yards-per-carry rate with three receptions on 31 yards. Also, Deebo Samuel rushed five times for six yards while catching five passes for 73 yards. Brandon Aiyuk caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, George Kittle returned from an injury to catch four passes for 28 yards.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 74-67-3 and have won six regular season games in a row in this series. However, the Rams won the last battle that mattered the most, defeating the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game last season.

The 49ers blasted the Rams last season 31-10 on Monday Night Football at Levi Stadium. Likewise, they are averaging 30.6 points-per-game over the last three home games against the Rams. Their margin of victory in those games is 10.66.

Here are the Rams-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-49ers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +1.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Stafford is off to a bad start, with a quarterback rating of 86.3 with 761 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Also, he struggled in the game at Levi Stadium last year, completing 26 of his 41 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while taking two sacks. Stafford performed better in the NFC Championship game, completing 31 of his 45 passes for 337 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Akers has rushed 30 times for 105 yards and a touchdown this year. Additionally, he rushed 13 times for 48 yards in the NFC Championship game last season. Kupp is the guy to watch. So far, he has 28 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, he dominated the 49ers in every game last year. Kupp caught 11 passes for 142 yards in the NFC Championship game and 11 catches for 112 yards in the game at Levi Stadium. However, Kupp also had Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson opposite him. Will Allen Robinson fulfill that role to help Kupp get open?

The defense continues to thrive. Aaron Donald has six solo tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery this year. Additionally, Jalen Ramsey has 16 tackles and an interception.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can stop the 49ers’ running attack and force Garoppolo to throw. Likewise, they must avoid a bad start and put the 49ers on their heels.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Garoppolo has an 89.2 passer rating with 365 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. However, he performed poorly in the NFC Championship game. Garoppolo completed 16 of his 30 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Moreover, he stalled on the final three possessions and could not deliver a game-winning drive. Garoppolo completed 15 of his 19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Rams at Levi Stadium last year. Likewise, he needs to find his receivers and not spend too much time in the pocket.

Wilson has rushed 39 times for 181 yards on a 4.6 yards-per-carry rate. However, he is still searching for his first touchdown. Wilson will attempt to replicate Elijah Mitchell’s great performance from last year, where he rushed 27 times for 91 yards.

Samuel has caught 12 passes for 131 yards while rushing 17 times for 111 yards on a 6.5 yards-per-carry rate and one touchdown. Additionally, he rushed five times for 36 yards while catching five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in the home win over the Rams last year. Samuel could not run well in the NFC Championship game, rushing seven times for 26 yards. However, he caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Aiyuk has 10 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown this season. Moreover, he did well in the NFC Championship game, catching four for 69 yards.

Nick Bosa leads the defense with nine solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, Talanoa Hufanga has excelled with 17 tackles and an interception. The 49ers will cover the spread if their offense can run the ball well and keep moving the chains. Likewise, it will help keep the defense fresh.

Final Rams-49ers Prediction & Pick

Many believe the Rams will roll here. However, they are not gelling yet, and the 49ers match well with them. Expect the 49ers to avenge their NFC Championship loss and win.

Final Rams-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -1.5 (-110)