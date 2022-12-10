By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Baltimore Ravens will square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a classic AFC North rivalry on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Baltimore leads the AFC North with an 8-4 record, winning five of their last six games. Last week, Baltimore eked out a 10-9 victory over Denver, overcoming an injury to Lamar Jackson. Head coach John Harbaugh and company have four of their last five games against division opponents.

Pittsburgh is in a bit of a transition, with a rookie quarterback and a 5-7 record. Head coach Mike Tomlin’s team is in third place in the AFC North after winning three of their last four games. With three games remaining against divisional opponents, there is a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

Here are the Ravens-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Steelers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +1.5 (-106)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

With Lamar Jackson likely out for this contest with a knee injury, the Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley. In relief of Jackson last week, Huntley threw for 187 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. This will be the fifth start of Huntley’s career, all four coming last season with Jackson injured. In losing Jackson, Baltimore will also be without their leading rusher. Kenyan Drake has rushed for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Gus Edwards has also rushed for three touchdowns. Baltimore has totaled 1,893 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. Pittsburgh has been okay against the run, allowing 1,290 yards.

Mark Andrews leads the team with 654 receiving yards and five touchdowns, a long favorite of Lamar Jackson. Devin Duvernay ranks second with both 378 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh’s pass defense has struggled, allowing 3,203 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to opponents. Baltimore’s offense has averaged 23.8 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

Close your eyes and picture the Baltimore Ravens. Chances are that defense was one of the first things to come to mind. This season’s version of that vaunted Baltimore defense is just as good, ranking ninth by allowing 19.7 points per game. Justin Houston leads the team with nine sacks, while Baltimore has totaled 37 as a team. Pittsburgh has allowed 32 sacks and thrown 10 interceptions as a team. Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphrey lead the team with three interceptions each.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

Kenny Pickett has shown flashes, including a turnover-free game in last week’s win. The rookie signal-caller has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Pickett also ranks second with 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Najee Harris leads the team with 671 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Pittsburgh has totaled 1,404 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a team. Baltimore has only allowed 990 rushing yards to their opponents.

Pat Freiermuth leads the team with 597 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown. Rookie George Pickens and Harris are tied for the team lead with two touchdown catches. Baltimore has allowed 3,214 passing yards to their opponents. Pittsburgh ranks 28th in the league by averaging 17.8 points per game.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been okay, ranking 20th with 23.1 points allowed per game. Alex Highsmith leads the team with ten sacks, and Pittsburgh has totaled 23 as a team. Getting TJ Watt back is a big help to the pass rush. Baltimore has allowed 28 sacks. Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the team with four interceptions.

Final Ravens-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an ugly game, but Baltimore’s defense should be the difference.

Final Ravens-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Baltimore +1.5 (-106), under 36.5 (-105)