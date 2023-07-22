The San Francisco 49ers are back for another season and there are a lot of bets to make. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a 49ers betting specials prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Nick Bosa To Record 15+ Sacks: -125

San Francisco 49ers To Score 1+Touchdown in Every Game: +100

San Francisco 49ers To Beat Seattle Seahawks On the Road and At Home: +125

San Francisco 49ers To Reach NFC Championship Game: +185

Christian McCaffrey To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns: +250

San Francisco 49ers To Be Undefeated in NFC West Regular Season Games: +400

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nick Bosa Will Record 15 Sacks



Bosa has had two great seasons in a row after sitting out his second year with an injury. Now, he is hoping to make it three successful seasons in a row. Bosa had 18.5 sacks last season after recording 15.5 in 2021. Now, the 49ers added Javon Hargrave in free agency to add another pass rusher to their defense. This addition will help take the pressure off Bosa and allow him to get free even more. Thus, expect Bosa to have a good chance at getting 15 sacks again.

Why The 49ers Will Score +1 Touchdown In Every Game

The 49ers have a loaded offense. Ultimately, a team with McCaffrey on their team can score. But the 49ers also have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk catching passes from whoever is going to be the quarterback. Additionally, George Kittle is still the tight end. The only time the 49ers have struggled to score touchdowns over the last couple of seasons has been due to injuries or bad weather.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The 49ers Will Beat the Seahawks at Home and on the Road

The 49ers swept the Seahawks last season. Amazingly, it was the first time they swept their division rivals since 2011. The 49ers beat the Hawks three times last season. Ultimately, they need everything to go right for this to happen again as the Seahawks got better. Expect the 49ers to win at Levi Stadium. However, the game at Lumen Field will be much more difficult.

Why The 49ers Will Reach the NFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship Game for five seasons in a row. Likewise, the New England Patriots made it five times in a row before them. But no team in the NFC has made it to the NFC Championship Game in three straight seasons since the 2004 Philadelphia Eagles did it. Ironically, the 49ers have made it four times in 11 years, with two ending in losses. The 49ers are the most talented team in the NFC. Ultimately, the only thing that could stop is injuries.

The 49ers will likely have to win the division again. Then, they will have to take care of business in the Wildcard and Division Rounds. Assuming they clinch the number-2 or number-3 seeds, the 49ers would likely face an upstart wildcard team like the Detroit Lions or the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, the 49ers likely will have to get past the Seahawks, Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys again. It won't be easy. Regardless, they have the coaching and talent to do it.

Why Christian McCaffrey Will Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns

McCaffrey rushed for six touchdowns last season and played every game. However, it was the first time he played a full season since 2019. McCaffrey rushed for 15 touchdowns in that season. Now, he will have the tough task of staying healthy and reaching the 15+ touchdown mark. The 49ers will find ways to keep him fresh by subbing in Elijah Mitchell when McCaffrey needs a break. Therefore, it will allow him to stay fresh and help him get 15 rushing scores.

Why The 49ers Will Go Undefeated in the NFC West

The 49ers used to play in a tough division. However, the Arizona Cardinals, are rebuilding and the Los Angeles Rams are going through a transition period. The 49ers swept the division last season. Moreover, they dominated the Cardinals and Rams. The only team that might give them a tough time of accomplishing this is the Seahawks. Therefore, they might go 5-1 or 4-2 because of the Hawks. But there are other factors that come into play. Unfortunately, injuries can happen. It is probably the only thing that can possibly hinder this bet.

Final San Francisco 49ers Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFC. Furthermore, they have many betting specials at play. I feel Bosa will continue to dominate. Also, the 49ers have a hot offense. The Niners also will make it to the NFC Title Game if they stay healthy. Likewise, McCaffrey can definitely hit 10 rushing touchdowns if he stays intact.

Final San Francisco 49ers Betting Specials Prediction & Pick: Nick Bosa To Record 15+ Sacks: -125, San Francisco 49ers To Score 1+Touchdown in Every Game: +100, San Francisco 49ers To Reach NFC Championship Game: +185 and Christian McCaffrey To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns: +250