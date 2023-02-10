On Sunday night, the NFL season will finish with the most exciting game of the year, the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off for the Lombardi Trophy. Let’s examine a popular prop bet, the Super Bowl MVP award with a Super Bowl MVP prediction and pick.

Here are the Super Bowl 57 MVP NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Super Bowl 57 MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes: +130

Jalen Hurts: +130

Travis Kelce: +1600

A.J. Brown: +1800

Miles Sanders: +2500

DeVonta Smith: +3100

How To Watch Super Bowl 57

TV: Fox

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

Why Patrick Mahomes Will Win Super Bowl MVP

Since the 2018 season, Patrick Mahomes has dominated the sport of football at the most prolific and public-facing position. Mahomes has earned two MVP Awards, and could very well be on his way to a third this season. With Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs have won double-digit games every single season since 2018, and Mahomes has gone 64-16 in his 80 starts. For the second time in his career, Mahomes led the league in passing touchdowns and led the league in passing yards for the first time in his career. Much like the player he has been compared to of late, Tom Brady, Mahomes seems to elevate the talent of those around him. This brings me to my point, that Patrick Mahomes will win the Super Bowl MVP.

Of the Super Bowl MVPs since 2015, only three have gone to non-quarterbacks. Extend that back to 2010, and the number of non-quarterback MVPs grows to just four. So yes, both quarterbacks have the best odds to win the Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes himself won an MVP in his lone Super Bowl victory in 2020. Now, whether Mahomes and company will win the game is the deciding factor between him and Jalen Hurts.

The matchup seems a bit favorable for Mahomes and company, whose revamped offensive line should hold up against a dominant Eagles’ pass rush. Even if the pocket collapses, Mahomes is surrounded by a ton of weapons, namely Travis Kelce, to complete a pass as quickly as needed. Should Mahomes need to rely on the underneath and quick pass, Kansas City will methodically drive down the field, killing a ton of clock, and keeping a strong Philadelphia offense off the field.

In the postseason, Mahomes has attempted 73 passes, while the Chiefs have attempted just 50 rushing plays. Mahomes will have plenty of opportunity to put up otherworldly numbers in this one, as he will likely once again see about 40 pass attempts. In the postseason, Mahomes has thrown for 521 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. As Mahomes goes, so too does Kansas City. The weapons that Mahomes possesses in his offense aid in his performance, but the 27-year-old gunslinger has arguably the rawest talent of any NFL quarterback.

Mahomes has spread the wealth a bit this postseason, although Kelce is once again a favorite target, hauling in 21 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Unless Kelce explodes for 150+ yards and a couple of touchdowns, no receiver catches enough passes to garner MVP consideration. Mahomes takes advantage of other targets, like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, or Isaih Pacheco, who rank second and third in catches, keeping defenders from honing in on one receiver.

When the dust settles and the confetti falls, it will be Patrick Mahomes earning the MVP Award as he and Andy Reid hoist another Lombardi Trophy together.

Final Super Bowl 57 MVP Prediction & Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+130)