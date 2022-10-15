NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

Don’t look now, but we’ve got ourselves a treat between two playoff hopefuls as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Vikings-Dolphins prediction and pick will be made.

Meeting for the first time since 2018, the Minnesota Vikings are currently looking down at the rest of the NFC North with an impressive 4-1 record. Against a banged-up Dolphins squad, they should have another tremendous opportunity to further their division lead against the Lions, Packers, and Bears.

Without a doubt, Miami enters this contest with an array of injuries that continue to take its toll. After Tua went down with a frightening head/neck injury, the Dolphins training staff would take no chances when backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with a concussion scare in the early moments of Miami’s game versus the Jets a week ago. Be on the lookout for QB Skylar Thompson to be inserted into starting quarterback role for the second week in a row.

Here are the Vikings-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Dolphins Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-114)

Miami Dolphins: +3 (-106)

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Since their opening snap against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings have looked the part of a playoff bunch. As much flak as QB Kirk Cousins receives, he has been as solid as it gets. If Cousins is to continue on his torrid stretch of leading the offense to points and limiting the turnovers, then Minnesota has a legit shot to dethrone the Packers in the NFC North.

In order to cover the spread against Miami, a lethal dosage of Kirk Cousins will have to be in play. For starters, the Vikings are averaging a solid 272 yards per game through the air which then creates an ample of running room for the Minnesota running backs room. Working hand in hand, the rushing attack led by names like Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are compiling an average of 101 yards per game on the ground as they should have an advantage against a Dolphins defense that is surrendering 110 rushing yards each contest.

Not to mention, Minnesota is a stifling crew when going after the quarterback. Against Justin Fields and the Bears a week ago, the Vikings’ tenacious defense was able to sack the second-year quarterback at key moments of the contest before putting the game away late. With Thompson’s inexperience as a starting quarterback in the National Football League, the Vikings should be able to pin their ears back and have a field day by bringing the third-string field general to the ground in the backfield.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Not many other teams around the league started as hot as the Dolphins did to begin the 2022 regular season. However, injuries as they so often do reared its ugly head at this roster that calls Miami their home. Starting off at 3-0, the Dolphins have quickly come down to Earth with a pair of uninspiring losses in a row that has made this fanbase start to question whether or not this beat-up squad can last.

Serving as underdogs in this one, Miami would want nothing more than to spoil the Vikings’ hot start and continue to build off of their own 3-2 record. Alas, the difference between starting off the season 4-2 rather than 3-3 is staggering when it comes to a team’s chances to reach the postseason.

Usually, a pass-happy offense when Tua is under the center, Miami will most likely try to run the ball at a more frequent rate than they are usually used to. Last week, the Dolphins carried the ball 26 times for an average of 5.3 per carry, so don’t be surprised if Miami resorts to a run-heavy approach to keep the ball out of Cousins’ hands and to make life easier for Thompson.

Final Vikings-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins didn’t play terribly in last week’s loss to the Jets as they only trailed 17-19 at the start of the fourth quarter, but will they have enough firepower to get the job done? Most likely not. Expect the Vikings to throw some jabs early on and to connect with a knockout punch in the late stages to cover the spread.

Final Vikings-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Vikings -3 (-114)