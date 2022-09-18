NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022

The Minnesota Vikings travel to the home of cheesesteaks as they clash with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night. It’s time to view our NFL odds series and deliver a Vikings-Eagles prediction and pick.

The Vikings are coming off an impressive 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium last weekend. Kirk Cousins completed 23 of his 32 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Dalvin Cook rushed 20 times for 90 yards at a rate of 4.5 yards per rush. Alexander Mattison added 36 yards on eight rushes. Ultimately, Justin Jefferson was the star of the night. He caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles edged out the Lions 38-35 last week. Jalen Hurts delivered in the air and on the ground, completing 18 of his 32 passing attempts for 243 yards while rushing 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Miles Sanders rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also each had a rushing touchdown. Also, it was a stunning debut for A.J. Brown, who caught 10 passes for 155 yards.

The Vikings are 4-6 over 10 games against the Eagles. Moreover, they are 2-3 over the last five regular-season games at Lincoln Financial Field. The Vikings have won two in a row in the overall series and are looking to make it three. Who will win this NFC showdown on Monday Night Football?

Here are the Vikings-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Eagles Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +2.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings have the weapons to beat the Eagles. Ultimately, it comes down to whether they can execute, especially in a loud stadium on the road. It all starts with their quarterback.

Cousins completed 30 of his 37 passes for 301 yards in his last game against the Eagles at this stadium. He has a passer rating of 104.9 with 2,756 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions over nine career games against Philadelphia. Cousins has done better with the Vikings, producing a 125.6 passer rating with 634 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception in the past two games against the Eagles. Subsequently, he has thrown two 300-yard games.

Cook struggled in his one appearance against the Eagles, rushing six times for 41 yards and a touchdown at a clip of 2.6 yards per rush. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has never faced the Eagles.

Adam Thielen has faced Philadelphia. Historically, he has caught 15 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns over three games against the Eagles. Look for Philadelphia to get their veteran receiver involved to relieve pressure off Jefferson. Additionally, it should help the offense move the chains.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can run the offense efficiently. Additionally, they must defend Hurts. They cannot allow Hurts to run all over them.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can efficiently move the chains and limit mistakes. Moreover, they must build a lead early. The best way to beat the Eagles is to control the clock and pounce early.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles have virtually a brand new crew from the last time they faced the Vikings. Coincidentally, only Sanders remains from that team out of all the key playmakers on offense.

Hurts will start his first game against the Eagles. Yes, everyone knows the deal. Hurts loves to run, but he can throw the ball well when he has chemistry with a player. Last week, he threw the ball to Brown, and their chemistry moved the chains. Sanders did not do well in his showdown with the Vikings, rushing three times for six yards. Now, he gets a second chance to rectify that and continue his momentum from Week 1. Brown has never faced the Vikings and will test their rebuilt secondary.

The Eagles won last weekend but looked sloppy. Hence, their defense nearly blew a significant lead. Philadelphia must execute on the defensive side of the ball and take Minnesota out of its element. These teams are similar in style, but the Eagles have the running quarterback.

The Eagles will cover the spread if Hurts plays well, and he can get the ball to Brown. Additionally, they cover if their defense tightens up and doesn’t allow Cousins room or time to throw.

Final Vikings-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Eagles and Vikings both may be playoff contenders this season. However, this game will showcase who can step up early when it matters. The Eagles are 0-2 over the past two home openers. However, the teams they faced were superior to the Vikings in every way possible. Expect the Eagles to cover and still likely win by one score.

Final Vikings-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-110)