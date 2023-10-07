The NFL returns this weekend with another slate of exciting matchups. The game a lot of people are probably looking forward to the most is the Dallas Cowboys versus the San Francisco 49ers, two popular teams with high profiles and talented rosters. Both teams are among the top 10 teams in the league, and likely the top five. Be sure to stay tuned to our NFL odds series for more on betting around the NFL.

All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Dolphins Odds

Giants: +12.5 (-110)

Dolphins: -12.5 (-110)

This matchup is a dream scenario for Over bettors The Dolphins feature the league's highest-scoring offense, and the Giants represent the worst-scoring defense. However, the Giants should be able to put points on the board, thanks to Miami’s defense, which is only two spots better, ranking 28th in scoring defense.

The Giants are allowing just over 30 points per game, and Miami is averaging more than 37 points per game to this point in the season. I expect Miami to score at least 30 points in this game, and I wouldn’t be shocked at all if they scored 35 or even 40.

Miami is also allowing nearly 30 points per game, defensively, which sets the stage for a shootout. This Miami defense is the perfect antidote for the struggles Brian Daboll’s offense has faced in the early going this year.

Giants-Dolphins Pick: Giants +12.5 (-110)

NFL Odds: Texans-Falcons Odds

Texans: +1.5 (-105)

Falcons: -1.5 (-115)

Somehow, the Texans are (slight) underdogs again as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons. This team gets consistently and unfairly disrespected based on their reputation in previous years, as well as the (somewhat undeserved) reputation of Ohio State quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s not fair to judge CJ Stroud based on what other players have done in the past, especially when the rookie signal-caller is off to one of the best starts for a quarterback in recent memory.

Neither of these teams have reached the elite tier, yet, or anywhere near it for that matter. That being said, I believe that Houston is without a doubt the better team. This is because they have an advantage at the most important position on the field, and they also have some talent on defense and at the receiver position. Their biggest weakness is the offensive line, but Stroud is mobile and should be able to navigate this to a degree.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

In a matchup where neither team is elite, Houston should perform slightly better due to their advantage at the quarterback position. If Stroud is able to continue his growth, protecting the football and making timely strikes down the field. When opportunities present themselves, the Texans should be in good shape today against Atlanta.

Texans-Falcons Pick: Texans +1.5 (-105)

NFL Odds: Cowboys-49ers Odds

Cowboys: +3.5 (-110)

49ers: -3.5 (-110)

The Cowboys rank second in the entire league in terms of forcing turnovers, and Brock Purdy will face one of his toughest tests yet in terms of his ability to protect the football and avoid game-changing turnovers.

The strength of the 49ers team lies in their pass rush, led by All-World defensive end Nick Bosa. However, Dallas features a top-tier offensive line, and if they can slow down San Francisco’s pass rush, the Niners' defense has some cracks and can be beaten.

The Cowboys have a very good offense, and I believe that they will be able to identify weaknesses in the 49ers defense and exploit those weaknesses. This is shaping up to be a very competitive game, and I don’t think it will be particularly high-scoring.

However, I think that in the end, Dallas will do just enough to win this game, with Dak Prescott, making one or two more important plays than Brock Purdy. This will allow Dallas to come away with a victory.

Cowboys-49ers Pick: Cowboys +3.5 (-110)