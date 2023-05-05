Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Getting into the NFL is already a herculean task. However, thriving in the NFL is a whole new level altogether. While some NFL stars succeed with one team, others only found success after a change of scenery. On the other hand, there are also a handful of NFL players who managed to succeed with whichever team they landed on. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at 10 NFL players who succeeded with more than one team.

Peyton Manning was the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams, per Sportskeeda. The five time NFL MVP led the Indianapolis Colts to a win at Super Bowl XLI to take Super Bowl MVP honors. In the game, Manning completed 25 passes for 247 yards, to go alongside with one touchdown. Fast forward to Super Bowl 50, Manning helped the Denver Broncos win the clash before wrapping up his decorated Hall of Fame worthy NFL career.

While Peyton Manning was the first starting quarterback to win titles with two different teams, Tom Brady joined Manning in the club. After leading the New England Patriots dynasty to six Super Bowl championships, Brady made the jump to the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the odds, Brady not only ended the Bucs’ playoff drought, but also led them to a victory at Super Bowl LV in dominant fashion. Brady became the winningest NFL player in history with five Super Bowl victories to go alongside five Super Bowl MVPs.

Rob Gronkowski was a talented tight end who helped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl championships before announcing his retirement. But for the 2020 season, Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay. At Super Bowl LV, Gronkowski helped the Bucs secure their first Super Bowl title since 2003. Gronkowski made history by becoming the first NFL player to catch a pass in five different Super Bowls, per tampabay.com.

Charles Haley

The San Francisco 49ers won back to back Super Bowls in the late 80s, with the help of Charles Haley. On multiple occasions, Haley led the team in sacks. However, after issues with the team, Haley found himself shipped to the Dallas Cowboys. Improving their defense, the defensive end would go on to win three more Super Bowl titles with the Cowboys.

Adam Vinatieri

From going undrafted to becoming the top kicker in the NFL, it was a stellar career for Adam Vinatieri. After helping Brady and the Patriots win three Super Bowl championships, the kicker would become an instrumental piece for the Indianapolis Colts by helping them secure the victory at Super Bowl XLI, winning 29-17 at the expense of the Chicago Bears.

Earl Morrall

Earl Morrall played for several teams during his first few years in the NFL, including stopovers with the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, and the New York Giants. However, he truly shined with the Baltimore Colts. With the Colts, Morrall was crowned NFL MVP before helping the team win an NFL championship that year. Although they were upset in the Super Bowl that year, Morrall found redemption after leading the Colts to a 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Super Bowl V. After playing for the Colts, Morrall helped the Miami Dolphins complete an undefeated season enroute to back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

Shannon Sharpe

An excellent tight end for the Denver Broncos, Shannon Sharpe helped the squad win two consecutive Super Bowl championships. But for the 2000 season, Sharpe left the Broncos to take his talents to the Baltimore Ravens. Here, Sharpe helped the team secure a dominant 34-7 victory over the New York Giants at Super Bowl XXXV.

Justin Watson

As a wide receiver, Justin Watson was part of the Tom Brady-led Bucs squad that ended their playoff drought by winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 2003. A few years later, Watson would help Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take home a 38-35 victory at Super Bowl LVII. Against the Eagles, Watson registered two receptions for 18 yards.

Charles Mann

Leading the Washington football franchise in forced fumbles and second in sacks, Charles Mann was an important figure in the Washington defense that secured victories at Super Bowls XXII and XXVI. After becoming a free agent, Mann signed with the San Francisco 49ers to help them win Super Bowl XXIX before deciding to hang up his NFL cleats.

Multi-sport athletes don’t come as often. However, Deion Sanders was one of the most decorated multi-sport athletes in history. Aside from making an impact in MLB, Sanders also showcased his wares in the NFL. Sanders pulled off a clutch end zone interception in the final frame to give the San Francisco 49ers a 49-26 win at Super Bowl XXIX. A year later, Sanders would become a back-to-back Super Bowl champion after helping the Dallas Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX.