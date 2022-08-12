NFL Preseason Odds: Colts vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

Two squads with high expectations kick off their preseasons slate on Saturday as the Indianapolis Colts square off with the Buffalo Bills. You know what time it is! Let’s take a look at our NFL preseason odds series, where our Colts-Bills prediction and pick will be made.

After a lone year with Carson Wentz under center, the Colts decided to up their game by moving on from Wentz and upgraded by sending a third-round pick for the 2016 NFL MVP in Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. With head coach Frank Reich now in his fifth season, the Colts are confident they can contend with the Titans with a roster that should be dynamic on offense and stout on defense.

Entering 2022 with the best chance to win a Super Bowl since the mid-’90s, the Bills came out on the wrong side of an instant classic in their divisional matchup with the Chiefs. Yes, Buffalo may have been a mere 13 seconds from advancing to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1995, but fear not Bills fans, this squad has the makings of doing something really special in 2022.

Here are the Colts-Bills NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Colts-Bills Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -1.5 (-115)

Buffalo Bills: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Colts are ready to take that next step in 2022. After falling flat on their faces in an embarrassing loss to the lowly Jaguars that ended up keeping Indianapolis out of the postseason, the Colts believe that they have what it takes to be a formidable squad this season. Obviously, with the addition of Matt Ryan who has Super Bowl playing experience, the Colts are hopeful that a strong and sturdy offensive line can keep Ryan healthy and also provide huge running lanes for marquee back Jonathan Taylor. With 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns to his name, Taylor was hands down the best running back to strap on the pads in the NFL last season.

While the preseason is a time for NFL teams to take a good look at their overall depth and give opportunities to backups trying to make the squad, the Colts’ upper management has done a tremendous job in building this team with grit and toughness. Yes, numerous starters will not be suiting up for Indianapolis’ preseason debut, but this type of perseverance will be on full display even with the second and third-stringers.

In order to cover the spread on Saturday, the Colts will call upon Texas Longhorns’ great Sam Ehlinger. With Indianapolis’ game plan most likely involving an emphasis on running the ball, don’t be surprised if the Colts use Ehlinger’s legs to pick up much-needed yardage down the stretch. If the Colts can run the ball effectively, then Indianapolis bettors will be in a good mood on Saturday night.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The offseason more than likely felt like an eternity for the Bills, as Josh Allen’s supposedly game-winning drive was spoiled when Patrick Mahomes and company miraculously got in field goal range with basically no time left to send the game into time. From there on out, it was pretty much all she wrote. Buffalo shortly after losing the coin toss as Kansas City marched down the field and galloped into the end zone to end the Bills’ season. While many believe that Buffalo would’ve done the same by scoring a touchdown if they had won the coin toss, all they can do now is use the gut-wrenching postseason loss as fuel for this upcoming campaign.

Entering the 2022 season as favorites to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, expectations are at an all-time high for this Bills team. Not to mention, but on paper, this group is even more improved from last year. Buffalo went out and signed the 33-year-old pass rusher Von Miller to strike fear into opposing quarterbacks. With a pair of Super Bowl rings on his finger, the Bills are hoping that Miller’s winning ways can resonate with the rest of the guys in the locker room.

When it comes to this preseason matchup against the Colts, keep in mind that Buffalo has one of the deepest rosters in the NFL. While Josh Allen won’t be participating in this one, the Bills should be in good hands to cover the spread with one of the best backups in the league in Case Keenum in line for the start. Fun fact, but head coach Sean McDermott has also won seven straight preseason games. He has gone 9-2 in his 11 preseason games since being hired back in 2017.

Final Colts-Bills Prediction & Pick

Could we be seeing a possible January AFC playoff matchup in this Week 1 Preseason showdown? While this game will serve as a good measuring stick to see where each side is depth-wise, the veteran leadership of Case Keenum will be good enough for the Bills to cover the spread in this one.

Final Colts-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills +1.5 (105)