NFL Preseason Odds: Giants vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022

The New York Giants and New England Patriots will square off in their respective preseason openers. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Giants-Patriots prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Giants are coming off an abysmal stretch, including last year’s 4-13 record. There are plenty of question marks on this roster, starting with the quarterback Daniel Jones. A new era begins on Thursday night, with head coach Brian Daboll coaching his first game for the team.

In the complete opposite setup, the New England Patriots have been the toast of the league for two decades. First, it was head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, now it is Belichick and Mac Jones. New England’s reign of dominance has no end in sight.

Here are the Giants-Patriots NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Giants-Patriots Odds

New York Giants: -3 (-110)

New England Patriots: +3 (-110)

Over: 33.5 (-115)

Under: 33.5 (-105)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Well, it is the preseason. Rookies and fringe roster spot holders will play their hearts out while veterans either play briefly or not at all. For the Giants, the preseason will hopefully bring answers to their many questions. Is Daniel Jones the answer at QB? Is Saquon Barkley’s knee healthy enough in his second year back from a devastating injury? We could fill this whole preview with questions surrounding the Giants. Instead, hopefully, the play on the field will do the talking. Jones has been up and down in his time with the Giants, flashing big play potential mixed with some questionable decision-making. Combined with his inability to stay healthy, questions remain regarding Jones’ future as quarterback of the Giants. Both Jones and Barkley will play in the first game of the preseason, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Kadarius Toney, the 2021 first-rounder from Florida, will have a ton to prove this offseason, and establishing a rapport with Jones will be paramount.

The early reports from training camp have been the dominance of the defense. Tuesday, reporters from camp were gushing over the strength of new coordinator Wing Martindale’s scheme. The defense dominated the first-team offense in their scrimmages, forcing turnovers and stifling the running game. Even in last season’s disaster, the defense was solid, only allowing 24.5 points per game. Leonard Williams has registered 18.5 sacks in his 41 games since being acquired from the Jets. Xavier McKinney is a true playmaker in the secondary, notching five interceptions last season.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

New England has put on a masterclass on how to run a professional sports team. Quarterback Mac Jones has led a seamless transition from legend Tom Brady. While it is unclear about Jones’ status for Thursday, there is no denying that he is one of the keys to this offense. Jones tossed 22 touchdowns in his rookie season, winning 10 games for Belichick. Damien Harris enjoyed his finest season in 2021, rushing for 929 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. This New England offense is full of weapons, and leading receiver Jakobi Meyers is back after registering 866 yards and two touchdowns.

New England only surrendered 17.8 points per game last season, the second-lowest mark in the NFL in 2021. Most impressively, the team forced 30 turnovers, notching a +7 turnover differential.

Final Giants-Patriots Prediction & Pick

I don’t think there’s much magic left over from 2007 or 2011 in this one.

Final Giants-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England +3 (-110), over 33.5 (-115)