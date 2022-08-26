NFL Preseason Odds: Jaguars vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

As both teams conclude their preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Falcons prediction and pick.

The Jaguars are about to enter their season, hoping that last year was an aberration and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. 2021 first pick Trevor Lawrence hopes to have a better to produce better numbers than he did in his rookie season. Now, he will have the services of Travis Etienne, the rookie running back who missed the entire season with a Lisfranc injury. Etienne will not suit up this Saturday as he prepares for Week 1. Meanwhile, James Robinson will also not suit up as he continues to recover from a torn Achillies.

The Jags have some new toys, as Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are their new wide receivers. Thus, expect to see them get some action in the Week 3 preseason game to amplify themselves for the season opener.

The Falcons have high hopes, hoping to get everything in order. First, Marcus Mariota has had a decent preseason while preparing to start for the Falcons. Kyle Pitts is emerging as a top weapon in the offense. The Falcons will likely play Mariota and Pitts for one quarter at least, possibly two. Likewise, expect them to connect several times in the preseason finale.

Atlanta also has some undrafted free agents trying to make the time. First, they have Jared Bernhardt, who has become exceptional at wide receiver. He caught a touchdown in the first preseason game and led the team in yards last weekend. Now, Bernhardt hopes to make one final push to make the roster. Dee Alford is attempting to make the team in a crowded secondary. Thus, look for him to go all-out as he tries to make the roster.

Here are the Jaguars-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Preseason Odds: Jaguars-Rams Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-105)

Atlanta Falcons: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Week 3 of the preseason is usually as close to a regular season game as the real thing. Lawrence will get his reps in. Additionally, Jacksonville will put itself in real-game situations. Moreover, Lawrence will throw to his new receivers and test their chemistry. The Jags will not have either of their running backs. Thus, expect some struggles on the ground game.

The most exciting player in the game will be Foyesade Olaiokin. He was on the Falcons last season and has now moved to Jacksonville. Subsequently, he could play a pivotal role in any improvement the Jags make this season. The Jaguars also retain Travor Walker, their talented outside linebacker.

The Jaguars will cover the threat if Lawrence can connect with several of his new targets. Also, the Jags got this if they can run the ball efficiently without their two starters. It will be a tall task, and they must answer the call.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons will look to get their starters some last-minute reps. Additionally, it will be essential to see how their offense will flow and who will contribute.

After losing Calvin Ridley to a suspension, the Falcons are rebuilding their wide receiver core. Mariota will be asked to do the bare minimum. However, Atlanta expects him to build chemistry with receivers other than Pitts. If Mariota only throws to Pitts, teams will key in on that during the regular season and double the tight end. Thus, this game will be a test to see what Atlanta can do. Bernhardt will attempt to make the team, and Mariota will know if he can build chemistry with him.

The Falcons are mediocre across the board defensively. Thus, they must pick the best talent and figure out what will work. This game will showcase who will deliver and who will not.

The Falcons cover the spread if the offense builds chemistry early. Additionally, they notch this if the Jaguars put their starters away early, giving Atlanta the result of a meaningless game.

Finals Jaguars-Falcons Prediction & Pick

It would be a close game, even if this were a regular season game. These are two bad teams, one that is hoping they are done with rebuilding and the other that is starting one. However, there is much more potential in Jacksonville than in Atlanta. Expect the Jags to cover the spread as it turns into a dull finish, with each team just playing out the stretch.

Finals Jaguars-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-105)