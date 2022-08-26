NFL Preseason Odds: Rams vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in a Super Bowl rematch as the two teams end their preseason on Saturday at One Paul Brown Stadium. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Rams-Bengals prediction and pick.

The Rams and Bengals met in the Super Bowl last season, and tempers flared amidst a massive brawl that ended with Aaron Donald swinging a Bengals’ helmet at a player. Ultimately, there will not be any penalty from the league, as they stay out of situations like this during the preseason.

The teams will still play a preseason game, and there might be slightly more animosity due to the things that took place in the practice brawl. Subsequently, it was supposed to be a simple preseason tuneup before the season. The Rams typically do not play their starters, and Matthew Stafford might sit this one out. Additionally, Cam Akers and the running backs also sit out. Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson will likely sit out. Now, we know Donald probably will not play.

It is not known how much the Bengals play their starters. Joe Burrow will likely play in Saturday’s tilt, but the Bengals will monitor his minutes. Ja’Marr Chase may also play in Saturday’s contest, even for a quarter or two. The Bengals are not playoff veterans like the Rams, so they are likelier to get their talent in a preseason game. Expect some starters to show up for the Bengals and attempt to get some reps.

Here are the Bills-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Rams-Bengals Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +2.5 (+100)

Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-120)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams will play much of their second-stringers. Thus, expect to see a heavy dose of John Wolford. It is not bad, as the Rams need their backup quarterback to get some reps. Likewise, Wolford must prepare himself for the day Stafford suffers an injury. The Rams will look for two things in this game. First, they want to see if they can build some depth across the board. Los Angeles is also searching for gems that might scratch the surface and make the team.

The Rams will play a vanilla offense, running the ball. Moreover, they will experiment with the options they have. Their starters are Akers and Darrell Henderson. However, both runners have a vaunted injury history. The Rams need to see what they have in the final preseason tilt. Likewise, it will help them understand the options they have in the future. Kyren Williams is the newest addition to the Rams, who drafted him in the fifth round in this year’s draft. However, he has yet to play as he recovered from an injury. As Williams debuts this Saturday, Los Angeles will see what they have in him.

The Rams will cover the spread if Williams blows everyone out of the water and proves the Rams correct for drafting him. Likewise, they cover if another player emerges and showcases the skillset.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Burrow and Chase will likely play a half at most. Additionally, they will carry the Bengals’ offense and generate some plays to test if they will work. Joe Mixon could play, but a determination is not set yet. Likewise, Cincinnati will play safely while still trying to win.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will get some work. Moreover, they get the reps they need to prepare for their season opener. These two are part of one of the most talented receiving cores in the NFL and look to continue the pace. Expect the Bengals to try some plays out with both of them.

Cincinnati will tune their offense up before the start of the season. The Bengals will cover the spread if Burrow and Chase execute their first two drives. Likewise, if the Bengals score early, do not expect the Rams to put up much of a fight in a comeback.

Finals Rams-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bengals would probably beat the Rams if both teams played a full game with their starters. It almost happened in the Super Bowl. However, one team will play it much safer than the other. The Bengals will prepare for the season with a solid first and second series. Expect some offense early before both teams pack it in to count the seconds until the opener. Then, both teams will have two weeks before the beginning of their season. The Bengals cover the spread here.

