A new rumor has emerged amidst the Tom Brady-FTX scandal.

During the collapse of FTX last November, Tom Brady reportedly made an “urgent phone call” to FTX executive Sina Nader, who left the call unanswered while in a meeting, per The New York Times.

The declined call and fall of FTX came amongst several distractions for Brady during his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL. The Buccaneers had just an 8-9 record, the worst win-loss record of Brady's career since becoming the Patriots starter in 2001.

Brady was one of the most high-profile athletes and celebrities involved with FTX. Brady agreed to a deal worth 30 million to endorse the emerging crypto currency in 2021, but FTX mostly paid him in stock. Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, received $18 million in stocks as well.

This partnership, which included Brady doing commercials with FTX that aired during NFL games, has Brady in hot water as not only is the stock no longer worth anything. But Brady and Bundchen are also being sued by customers who lost money due to the fraud involved with FTX.

Going against Brady and the other celebrity endorsers of FTX is the lack of research they did before recruiting others to buy into FTX products. They have been accused of misleading both investors and customers. “None of these defendants performed any due diligence prior to marketing these FTX products to the public,” the lawsuit stated, as per The New York Times.

With FTX now bankrupt, Brady and Bundchen have lost almost a combined $50 million and likely will face more financial repercussions as lawsuits head their way.