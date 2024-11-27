There are plenty of rumors surrounding Deion Sanders possibly jumping to the NFL next season. Coach Prime is one of the most popular coaches in college football. He has seemingly elevated the University of Colorado football program overnight, due in large part to his recruiting efforts.

Those NFL rumors have sprouted up again, this time coming from Joel Klatt on The Herd. Klatt explained why he thinks there are two NFL job offers that Sanders would have a hard time turning down.

“I think it would be really hard for him to turn down the New York Giants or Dallas Cowboys,” Klatt said. “Those brands.”

However, Klatt was quick to pivot and mention how good of match Colorado is for Deion Sanders.

“Here's what I will say though…I've made this point before,” Klatt continued. “… as much as Colorado was desperate for Deion Sanders, Deion Sanders needs a place like Colorado. Colorado turned over the keys — Deion could be totally himself — and turned Colorado into Prime. He had the keys to the castle.”

Klatt then explained some of the details about Sanders' contract that allows him to run the Colorado football program the way he likes. The same might not be true in the NFL.

“Go to the NFL and see if you get all of those,” Klatt concluded. “…He would be so restricted in the NFL that he I don't even think could be himself.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones among many dismissing Deion Sanders coaching rumors

Klatt is far from the only person throwing cold water on the Deion Sanders to NFL hype.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined the chorus last Thursday when he spoke to The Athletic's Jon Machota about Coach Prime.

“I think we're way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to go into coaching in the NFL,” Jones said. “One of his greatest skills, that he really brings to college, is that he almost has no fear as far as being a recruiter. Kids want to come play for him. And he has a way of selling that.”

While Jones seemed to dismiss the idea of Sanders leaving Colorado, he did commend him for being a great football coach.

“All of that would go into your mind,” Jones continued. “But make no mistake about it, he's one of the top people, young and old, that I've been around in the NFL.”

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson also spoke out about these rumors.

“No. I don't think that'll happen,” Johnson said while on The Facility on FOX Sports. “Don't get me wrong, I love Deion. I love Prime. But his strength is bringing in talent. He's got an outstanding coaching staff; that's one reason why (Colorado football has) gotten to where they are. But I don't see that happening there in Dallas.”

The consensus opinion seems to be that Deion will stay in Colorado. It will be interesting to see if anything happens over the next few months that changes his mind.