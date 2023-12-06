Ertz should be on a new team by this time next week. Will he call San Francisco home for the next two months?

The San Francisco 49ers are among the few teams in the NFL that are considered Super Bowl contenders this season. With that typically comes interest in veteran free agents to fill the roster toward the end of the season and for the playoff run.

The 49ers have shown such interest in tight end Zach Ertz and is an option for the former Super Bowl champion after his release from the Arizona Cardinals, according to Matt Barrows. Ertz may wait to make his decision until next week, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles among the teams inquiring about Ertz.

Ertz, 33, was waived per his request last Thursday and cleared waivers shortly after. He is free to sign with any NFL team and has plenty of suitors as teams gear up for the stretch run.

Why the 49ers are interested in Ertz

Already equipped with George Kittle, it is easy to be curious as to why the Niners would want Ertz. Peel back a few layers though and it starts to make a little more sense.

For starters, Zach Ertz is not what he used to be and teams that are intrigued by the prospect of adding him to their offense have to recognize that. He is no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber player and missed time due to injury in each of the last two seasons.

Given the circumstances, a chance to slot onto a championship roster as a backup with the opportunity to win another ring likely appeals to Ertz. There are few or perhaps no better options than the 49ers if that's the case.

Outside of Kittle, the Niners have not thrown to tight ends this season. Adding Ertz would give them another viable pass-catching option, one that Kyle Shanahan would probably have fun implementing into the offense. There's an opening as well with Ross Dwelley on the mend with a high ankle sprain.

