The San Francisco 49ers were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. San Francisco finished the regular season 6-11 during a season where they had Super Bowl ambitions. The 49ers were dealt a ton of injuries, including two lengthy injuries that sidelined Christian McCaffrey for most of the season. Now they may have to part ways with one of their veteran playmakers on offense.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows has one prediction ahead of the 2025 NFL offseason. He believes that the 49ers will ultimately release Deebo Samuel instead of trading him away.

“So, I think that releasing him and allowing him to kind of choose his next home is probably the way this is going to go,” Barrows said via The TK Show.

Samuel formally requested a trade on Super Bowl Sunday.

Samuel is in the final year of his current contract with the 49ers. Moving on from Samuel seems to represent an admission from the 49ers that he is not as vital to the team's offense as he was in the past.

Samuel will be 29 years old for the 2025 season. If the 49ers cut him instead of trading him, they could end up taking a $15.68 million cap hit this season. If they do, they'll only have $28.5 million to work with this offseason. However, they'll gain $33 million in cap space next offseason.

Samuel is still a productive player. He hauled in 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns this season as a receiver. Samuel is also dangerous running the football out of the backfield and on jet sweeps.

If the 49ers do cut Samuel, he will become a coveted free agency target for several NFL teams.

Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers trade request

Samuel admitted shortly after requesting a trade that it was a difficult decision to make.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said last week. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news last Sunday before the Super Bowl. He did not guarantee the 49ers would part ways with Samuel, though it does seem like an inevitable parting.

“Sources say the 49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason,” Rapoport said. “While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way.”

Hopefully the 49ers can find a replacement for Deebo if they do part ways this offseason.