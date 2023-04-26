Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The San Francisco 49ers are in a quarterback conundrum with injuries to both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To remedy their issue, the 49ers reportedly looked towards Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson and the Ravens have been in a stalemate all offseason. While Jackson requested a trade, there have been no takers. However, while his NFL future currently remains unclear, the 49ers at one point explored a potential trade for Jackson, via Dan Patrick.

“The Niners have monitored everything, including Lamar Jackson,” Patrick said. “They’ve explored that or at least looked at it. They kicked the tires on that.”

San Francisco has not been publicly named as a trade target for Jackson. While Purdy and Lance are injured, they’re still two young quarterbacks brimming with potential. A trade for Jackson would be a direct change of course from where the 49ers currently stand at QB.

However, there’s no denying how impressive Lamar Jackson has been since joining the league in 2018. Over 70 games, in which he holds a 45-16 record, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He has added another 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and an MVP.

Still, the cost of acquiring Jackson is steep. Currently on the non-exclusive franchise tag, San Francisco would have to give up two first-round picks to sign him to an offer sheet. A straight trade would undoubtedly cost numerous picks. Plus, Jackson will require a major contract once acquired.

It isn’t known if the 49ers are still interested in Jackson nor if talks ever surpassed an exploratory level. Jackson seems costly for the 49ers right now. But a San Francisco backfield of Jackson and Christian McCaffrey would certainly open some eyes.