NFL rumors were buzzing around San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had reportedly drawn the interest of the New England Patriots as a potential trade candidate. However, 49ers and Patriots fans should pump the brakes on any potential Samuel trade after the latest report from this NFL insider. The 49ers “aren’t trading” Samuel and the Patriots “haven’t called, reports Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“I checked in with somebody who would absolutely know on this, and they said, ‘A) We’re not trading him and B) They haven’t called,'” Breer said. “So wherever this is, it hasn’t gotten to the Niners’ desks. This isn’t something that’s been on the table for them at all.

Breer notes that the 49ers’ situation could potentially “evolve” into a Deebo Samuel trade- and one has to think the wide receiver-needy Patriots would come calling in that event.

But for now, the speculation about a Samuel trade isn’t anything more than rumors swirling in the wind, as this NFL insider says that the 49ers have no plans to deal the All-Pro wideout- and the Patriots haven’t picked up the phone.

Samuel, 27, was productive when healthy, though he missed time with ankle, knee and hamstring injuries in 2022.

While he was unable to follow up last year’s incredible 1770-scrimmage yard performance, Samuel still managed to total nearly 900 scrimmage yards in 12 starts.

Now, the biggest question for the 49ers star receiver is who will be throwing him passes in 2023, given Brock Purdy’s injury and Trey Lance’s inconsistent play.

As for any potential deals, the 49ers aren’t trading Deebo Samuel, at least for now.