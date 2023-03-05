The Las Vegas Raiders have fully committed to replacing their current quarterback Derek Carr. After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the team is fully ready to move on from the former first-round pick. However, the market for competitive QBs this offseason is, well, competitive. Plenty of other teams are interesting in trading for or signing a star QB. Amid all of this talk, one name remains firmly on the Raiders’ radar: Aaron Rodgers, per Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

“The Las Vegas Raiders remain a team to watch in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, whenever those kick off. Coach Josh McDaniels has long been an admirer of his, and Rodgers would be the best possible addition at quarterback if the Raiders and McDaniels are trying to win in the 2023 season.”

The report from Fowler and Graziano also mentions the other options for the Raiders at QB. San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is an option, due to McDaniels’ experience with him in New England. Another option is current Patriots QB Mac Jones, though the report notes that this is a rather long shot.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aaron Rodgers could be the biggest name in the market this offseason, depending on his and the Packers’ decision. The star QB is still contemplating retirement. If he does decide to come back, the expectations around the league is that Green Bay will either let him go or deal him in a trade. If that happens, the Raiders are in position to take over.

As for Derek Carr, the ex-Raiders QB has been released by the team a couple of weeks ago. Despite a down year, Carr is still one of the better QBs in the league. Teams like the Jets (who are in need of a veteran presence under center) are vying for his sercives.