The Chicago Bears will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason after firing head coach Matt Eberflus a day after their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. The next person whose job may be on the line is general manager Ryan Poles, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says otherwise.

“Ryan Poles is expected to stay at GM and help Kevin Warren run the search which should be a very coveted opening,” Rapoport said. “I expect them to look at all the top candidates from Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, and Mike Vrabel.”

The Bears already have a team of young talent that is promising, and all they need is a good head coach to unleash their potential.

Bears fire Matt Eberflus

After their game against the Lions, Matt Eberflus sounded confident that he was going to keep his job, but hours later, Ryan Poles shared the news that they were parting ways with him.

“This morning, after meeting with George and Kevin, we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position,” said Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward,” Poles said.

The Bears now have one of the more intriguing jobs in the league, and there should be a list of candidates looking to interview for the position. They already have an offense that consists of Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore, and D'Andre Swift, and they have the potential to be a high-powered unit. If they can get a good head coach to lead, the Bears can have a big turnaround next season.