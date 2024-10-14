Just when it looked like the Dallas Cowboys had recaptured their form with back-to-back wins over the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers — both on the road — in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively, they got blatantly humiliated by the Detroit Lions on the field in Arlington on Sunday.

The 47-9 loss to Detroit may have just warmed the seat further of Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy. who is in the final year of the deal he inked with the NFC East division franchise in 2020. That could also mean that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already entertaining the thought of making a change in the head coaching position, though, he said after the Lions game that he was not considering such a drastic decision.

That being said, there is one name that is starting to gain traction again concerning a potential head coaching hire by the Cowboys in the offseason: Bill Belichick.

“While owner Jerry Jones remains committed to Mike McCarthy, many around the league wonder if Dallas could become the primary landing spot for Bill Belichick this offseason, should the #Cowboys decide to make a change,” wrote NFL insider Jordan Schultz in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“According to multiple sources, Belichick has a “really great” relationship with the Jones family. McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and Dallas is 3-3 this season, with all three losses coming at home.”

Belichick has not coached in the NFL since parting ways with the New England Patriots in January of 2024, but his coaching resume is legendary, having won six Super Bowl titles as a head coach and two as an assistant.

Social media reactions to Bill Belichick rumors after Cowboys-Lions

“No coach is helping until Jerry lets go of the gm position. 🤷🏽‍♂️,” shared X user @MobSquad508.

“Jerry Jones would never hire Bill Belichick simply because Bill also wants to be a GM, and Jerry isn't ever giving up the GM title,” commented @0604Reynolds.

From @c0rwyn_: “FO is living in the past and always a step behind offensively and HC wise. Get Ben Johnson or someone from the Shanahan tree and see what happens. Definitely need better players but scheme & IDENTITY can help with lack of talent.”

Via @JasonVNelson: “Bring in Belichick as a “consultant” to get a plan in place to turn the team around. He wouldn't be able to coexist with Jerry as HC. He'd need full control, and Jerry won't go for that.”

“it needs to happen. if bill can’t change us i don’t think anyone can,” wrote @EdanDaggett