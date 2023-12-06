If Bill Belichick is still coaching the Patriots in 2024, Jimmy Garoppolo is looking like his preferred option for bridge quarterback.

It is abundantly clear that the New England Patriots are in need of a new quarterback. If Bill Belichick is still coaching the Patriots in 2024, he already has a QB plan in mind.

Jimmy Garoppolo is being viewed as a potential 2024 QB option by the Patriots, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. New England would use Garoppolo as a bridge to whichever young quarterback they add in the NFL Draft.

For Garoppolo to come to the Patriots, there are a few things that need to be in place first. For starters, Belichick will likely have to be the head coach. While it seems ludicrous that Belichick would leave New England, the team is on the verge of a second-straight playoff whiff. With the team in turmoil, many believe 2023 could be the 71-year old's last year in New England.

But even if Belichick remains, Garoppolo must first leave the Las Vegas Raiders. Getting benched by Aidan O'Connell, Vegas' next regime is likely to move on from Jimmy G. While it seems highly unlikely any team would trade for him, the Raiders can save $13 million by designating him a post June 1 cut. Then, the Patriots would be able to sign him freely.

Jimmy Garoppolo certainly didn't elevate his reputation during his brief time with the Raiders. He went 3-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Bill Belichick obviously has history with Garoppolo, as the pair won two Super Bowls together. He isn't disillusioned to believe he can be New England's answer at QB. But if Belichick is still with the Pats, he seems more likely to turn to Garoppolo as his starter rather than Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe.