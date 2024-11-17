If you're an avid consumer of the NFL, then you've likely seen six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick all over your television screen this season. Despite the fact that Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways last January, the 72-year-old has remained a fixture of this current NFL season, popping up on countless shows and podcasts to break down the game.

This has been by design. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Bill Belichick's overwhelming media presence has been with the goal of staying “top-of-mind” in order to return to the sideline next season.

“Coaching is in his blood; he wants this,” a person close to Belichick shared with Russini over text. There is however a catch to Bill Belichick's potential return.

“Belichick wants as much authority as he can get in his next job,” Russini writes. But she goes on to note that “very few teams are willing to grant any candidate the kind of freedom he had in Foxboro.”

After being left in the cold in 2024, where could Belichick land in 2025?

As things stand right now, there could be as many as nine head coaching openings at the end of the 2024 NFL season. How many of these would potentially be of interest to the greatest coach of all-time? Let's dive in!

The New Orleans Saints have already moved on from Dennis Allen, and the New York Jets have parted ways with Robert Saleh. Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi seems to have a groundswell of support in New Orleans. The same can't be said for Jeff Ulbrich, but given Belichick's history with the Jets, I find it hard to see him coaching Aaron Rodgers in New York in 2025.

The New York job that is far more likely to end up going to Belichick is with the Giants. After a strong first season in New York in 2022, the last two years under Brian Daboll have been messy and disappointing. Belichick won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator of the Giants, so there's a certain homecoming feel to this one.

Speaking of homecoming, how about Cleveland? Depending on how things play out over the last month and a half of the season, it's possible that two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski could be ousted as the Browns head coach. However, Mike Vrabel seems to have the inside track to replace Stefanski if Cleveland decides to take things in a different direction.

Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears have given no indication that they plan to move on from Matt Eberflus, despite the fact that Flus is 14-29 as Chicago's head coach and the team has clearly quit on him. But even if Eberflus gets the ax, there's skepticism that new team President Kevin Warren will pursue a ‘power coach,' so that means Belichick may not be a realistic option.

In Philadelphia, Nick Sirianni seems to enjoy sitting on the hot seat, like he's going on a road trip in the midst of a winter storm, so we can't rule out the Eagles having an opening. However, Howie Roseman has such a strong track record as the Eagles GM it seems unlikely that Belichick would get his wish for total control in Philly.

Although Jerry Jones doesn't necessarily boast the strongest track record, he seems equally as unlikely to loosen the reins, even if it's for someone of Belichick's stature. But because Mike McCarthy is almost certainly on his way out as the Cowboys head coach, Belichick will undoubtedly be tied to the Cowboys job, at least briefly.

The Jaguars are reportedly gearing up to clean house, and they have proven that they're willing to give over this sort of control to their head coach. Unfortunately, they did it for the wrong guy (Urban Meyer) back in 2021.

And how about this one for a wild card… could we possibly see a Tom Brady/Bill Belichick reunion in Las Vegas? With Brady likely having more of a say in organizational decisions than initially expected, who the hell knows.