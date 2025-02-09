The Cleveland Browns' never-ending quarterback issues do not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. While still locked into DeShaun Watson's massive contract, the Browns are reportedly eyeing reinforcements in both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Even before Watson suffered his torn Achilles, the Browns planned to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that he believes Cleveland will also sign another veteran signal-caller in free agency.

“My understanding is the Browns were probably going to draft [a quarterback] even if Watson had not gotten hurt,” Pelissero said on ‘NFL Gameday.' “They are in position, potentially, to take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if they feel like the value is there. But regardless, I would anticipate they also add a veteran [quarterback] to the mix.”

Watson is tied to the Browns through the 2026 season after signing a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension in 2022. The two sides worked to restructure the agreement at the end of the 2024 season to add two more void years at the end of his deal.

The Browns currently have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are fully invested in Ward and Sanders, and at least one of them will be available to them after the Tennessee Titans make their selection. However, multiple reports suggest the Titans might be open to trading the top selection, with the Browns named a team likely to ponder sending an offer if they do.

Browns' veteran options in 2025 NFL free agency

If the Browns look to add a veteran quarterback in the offseason, Pelissero gave his thoughts on who they would look to sign. The NFL insider singled out Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings' Daniel Jones as the two top candidates.

“A couple of names to keep in mind. Kirk Cousins has a relationship with Kevin Stefanski,” Pelissero said. “He could be an economical option if and when the Falcons release him. Another one, don't overlook Daniel Jones to Cleveland either.”

Jones will become an unrestricted free agent in March after being released from the New York Giants and signing with the Vikings for the remainder of the season. Cousins, however, is contracted through the 2027 season but lost his job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. late in the year, making him one of the league's top cut candidates.

As Pelissero noted, Cousins worked with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the Vikings in 2018 and 2019. Stefanski started 2018 as the team's quarterbacks coach before being promoted to interim offensive coordinator. He retained the role full-time the following season before accepting his current position in 2020.