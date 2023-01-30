As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers search for their next offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore might have fallen into their laps. After the Dallas Cowboys and Moore parted ways, the OC is now at the top of the Buccaneers’ wish list.

Moore and the Cowboys have mutually decided to part ways after he spent four years as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Buccaneers are now expected to have major interest in bringing Moore to Tampa Bay, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Buccaneers are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after firing Byron Leftwich. While they won the NFC South – despite an 8-9 record – Tampa Bay finished the regular season ranked 15th in total offense, averaging 346.7 yards per game. The Bucs truly struggled in the run game, where they ranked last in the NFL, averaging just 76.9 YPG.

Running the ball was not a problem for the Cowboys under Kellen Moore. Dallas was the ninth-best rushing team in the league, gaining 135.2 YPG on the ground. As a whole, the Cowboys’ offense finished 11th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 346.7 yards per game.

Moore was a head coaching candidate at one point this offseason. He is a well-respected offensive mind who is sure to have suitors across the NFL. For the Buccaneers, Moore gives Tampa Bay an opportunity to completely revitalize their offense. Moore has a proven track record of success, which bodes well for the Bucs as they look to bounce back from their underwhelming season.

Maybe hiring Moore would even convince Tom Brady to stay in Tampa.