Wideout Allen Lazard is rumored to be getting the attention of a couple of teams with high-flying offenses. During the NFL Combine, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry sniffed around and heard from a source that the Green Bay Packers wider receiver appears to be making the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs salivate.

Back to my first night in Indy, where the answer could not be more clear:

“My nipples are hard…for Allen Lazard.”

My source goes on to explain that that was a phrase he heard about Lazard, one of the top free agent wide receivers this year in a fairly thin class. I heard both the Ravens and Chiefs really like Lazard and my sense is that Lazard returning to Green Bay is not out of the question, but an unlikely outcome.

Allen Lazard is set to hit NFL free agency with his current contract with the Packers about to expire. Lazard recently said that his agent and Green Bay had already spoken to each side about a possible new contract. However, communication between the two sides isn’t much of a guarantee that Lazard will be coming back to Green Bay, especially with teams potentially preparing a lucrative contract to lure him.

In 2022, Allen Lazard played in 15 games and recorded a career-high (and team-high) 788 receiving yards to go with six touchdowns on 60 catches and 100 targets for the Packers, who failed to make it to the NFL playoffs.

With the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay and the looming temptations in free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Allen Lazard make the decision to take his talents elsewhere when it’s time to choose which path he’ll take.