Like every NFL Draft, the 2023 NFL Draft will be defined by its quarterbacks. The Carolina Panthers will most likely select Bryce Young with the first pick, but the real pivot points will be where and when Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and CJ Stroud are picked. Stroud is the prototypical pocket passer who posted gaudy stats at Ohio State; Richardson is the athletic freak who could reshape the very idea of quarterbacking if he can ever learn the basic fundamentals of playing quarterback; Levis is the star quarterback straight out of central casting whose draft case rests more on his strong arm and charisma than on any real production or talent. Still, Levis has soared up draft boards. Even if the recent Reddit-fueled frenzy that he might be go #1 turns out to be false, it seems like the Colts have zeroed in on Levis with the fourth pick.

“I’ve heard consistent buzz since the NFL combine in March that the Colts fell for quarterback Will Levis during interviews and his workout, and that those sentiments have only intensified since the organization has gotten to better know the senior passer,” wrote ESPN’s Matt Miller. “Levis, a two-year starter at Kentucky, is seen internally as pro-ready and comes with the stamp of approval from the Manning family — which carries weight in Indianapolis. Levis at No. 4 overall is a favorite projection among NFL sources I spoke to this week.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite his lofty draft projection, Levis struggled mightily during his time at Kentucky. Last year, Will Levis threw for just 2406 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Ever since Andrew Luck suddenly retired before the 2019 season, the Colts have been unable to find a reliable quarterback, cycling through a series of underwhelming veterans. By potentially drafting Levis, the Colts hope to break that cycle