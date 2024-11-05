Courtland Sutton-Denver Broncos' trade chatter continues to heat up the NFL rumors cycle. The wide receiver Sutton remains a hot trade topic with the deadline set for Tuesday. However, the 2019 Broncos Pro Bowler “would not be cheap” if dealt away, one insider says.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network acknowledged on the Rich Eisen Show Monday that Sutton could be on the move. Pelissero, though, provided clarity on the wideout's situation.

“They've certainly have had offers, really, in the last couple of years for him. How does Sean Payton feel about that roster at this point, that would certainly not be cheap,” Pelissero said.

Sutton has suited up in Denver for seven seasons. However, Sutton carries a 2020 cap hit of $7,863,576 and a dead cap of $20,650,000 according to Spotrac. The 6-foot-4 WR remains on his rookie extension, which was a four-year deal worth up to $60,800,000. He and Denver managed to restructure the deal for $15.2 million in July 2024. Yet that deal carries three void years after 2025.

Any team that draws interest in Sutton likely will have to take on his massive salary. All the more reason why Pelissero doesn't believe Sutton will command a high market. Pelissero still told Eisen that Sutton's position group is expected to be in high demand between now and the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

But he mentioned cheaper, tradable options could become more moveable compared to Sutton. Pelissero named dropped Mike Williams of the New York Jets and Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders as possibilities on the least-expensive side over Sutton.

How Courtland Sutton has fared with 2024 Broncos

Sutton recently proved age hasn't hit him yet. The 29-year-old continues to emerge as a 100-yard threat.

He's posted back-to-back games of hitting that yardage mark or more. Sutton tallied 100 yards in the 28-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The veteran followed that Oct. 27 performance by racking up 122 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The longtime Bronco also caught a combined 15 passes in the last two games.

Although not every Denver game has seen Sutton dominating the secondary. He delivered only one game of seven catches in his first seven contests of 2024. Sutton even had a catch-less performance in the 33-10 romp of the New Orleans Saints.

Sutton has delivered mixed results for the 2024 Broncos. He still leads the team in two of the three major receiving categories. Sutton still only has snatched 36 receptions for 499 yards. He's also tied with running back Jaleel McLaughlin in touchdown catches at just two.

In Denver, Sutton remains considered as the No. 1 option. His head coach Payton, though, has tried to run a balanced mix of run and pass. Denver hasn't surpassed 300 passing yards due to that approach. The Broncos have produced seven straight games of tallying past 100 rushing yards as a team.

Teams inquiring about Sutton may not just limit themselves to his current production. Others may immediately identify how Sutton hasn't produced a 1,000-yard campaign since his 2019 career year.

Regardless, Sutton could still become a prized asset between now and the deadline. Wide receiver-needy teams like the Raiders, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers look like possible fits. Payton, however, shot down the 49ers rumor in September. Denver fans will soon learn in the next 24 hours if Sutton will wear a different NFL uniform.