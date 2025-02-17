It seems like Micah Parsons wants the Dallas Cowboys to improve their roster. At the same time, he awaits a big payday that would make it more difficult. Also, the Cowboys have another issue with their only franchise-tag candidate having a $23 million problem.

Osa Odighizuwa appears to be the Cowboys’ option for a franchise tag. But that contract probably wouldn’t work, according to espn.com.

“At a projected cost of more than $23 million against the cap, that's just too pricey,” Todd Archer wrote. “That does not mean the Cowboys won't make a bid to re-sign him before free agency begins. With new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the under tackle, Odighizuwa's position, is vital. He posted career highs in sacks (4.5) and pressures (54) last season and is the type of player the Cowboys want to build with: a third-round draft pick, immediate starter, over-the-top worker and excellent in the locker room.”

Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa could leave in free agency

The problem for the Cowboys may be that another team values Odighizuwa more than the Cowboys are willing to pay for a player who doesn’t rise to the level of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Parsons.

Still, Odighizuwa is one of the players that Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones wants to keep in town, along with running back Rico Dowdle, defensive end Chauncey Golston, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“We want them back. They’ve shown that they are Dallas Cowboys football players. They’re certainly guys we want to have back, it’s just making all the calculus work when it comes to fitting everybody under the salary cap.”

Odighizuwa said last year he simply tries to do his job and not worry about money going here or there, according to athlonsports.com.

“I don’t really control who gets paid, all I can do is control how I play,” Odighizuwa said. “And then hopefully that’s going to result in what I want which would be a second deal with Dallas. I’m just going to control what I can control in that regard.”