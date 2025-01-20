The timing is just not right for the Dallas Cowboys. Their delayed decision to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy prevented them from landing an interview with Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn during the team's bye week. Johnson, one of the most lauded offensive play-callers in the game, just became the new head coach of the Chicago Bears. Jerry Jones is now waiting on the Washington Commanders to continue his HC search.

Jayden Daniels led the team to an upset victory versus the Lions in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, so the Commanders are now only one win away from clinching the most improbable Super Bowl appearance in recent history. Besides the pain it brings the Cowboys to see their two divisional foes battle for conference supremacy, something they have not had the privilege of doing in almost 30 years, the NFC Championship also delays Dallas' potential plans.

No Commanders assistant is permitted to meet with the Cowboys regarding the head coaching position until after their season concludes. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is a possible candidate for multiple openings, including America's Team. There is another option who is flying a little under the radar, however.

“Also, Cowboys and Anthony Lynn have recently expressed mutual interest,” WFAA's Ed Werder reported on X. “Lynn was the running backs coach for the Cowboys for two seasons (2005-06) under Bill Parcells. In 2006, the Cowboys finished third in rushing touchdowns with Marion Barber ranking third among all running backs with 14 rushing touchdowns.”

Does Anthony Lynn fit with the Cowboys?

Lynn has increased his coaching stock in his first season as the Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach. He previously served as the Los Angeles Chargers HC for four seasons, compiling a 33-32 record and reaching the playoffs after a 12-win 2018-19 campaign. Despite achieving some success, fans criticized Lynn for his questionable decision-making and clock management.

He has led an effective RB room in Washington, though. Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols combined for 1,427 rushing yards and the team accumulated the third-most rushing yards overall (2,619). Robinson maintained the No. 1 slot on the depth chart throughout the season and played a major role in the Commanders' 45-31 victory against the Lions. He totaled 77 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Dallas is clearly impressed by what Anthony Lynn has accomplished in 2024-25. He would not be the flashy HC choice some fans might expect from owner Jerry Jones, but he carries experience and valuable life lessons from his past NFL posts. Those things are especially useful in a hyper-scrutinized franchise like the Cowboys.

After losing former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to another NFC East squad, Dallas fans might not mind grabbing a coach back from the Commanders. They might have to wait a while, though.