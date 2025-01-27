The Detroit Lions were almost certainly the NFL's most dominant team in the regular season. The key to their success that saw them win the NFC North title and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff structure was an explosive offense that averaged a league-best 33.2 points per game.

However, the Lions saw their season come to an abrupt halt in the divisional playoffs. Head coach Dan Campbell's team dropped a 45-31 decision at home to the surging Washington Commanders. In that game, the Lions offense was largely able to move the ball with ease, as it had all season. Quarterback Jared Goff was troubled by turnovers — he threw 3 interceptions — but the offense was explosive.

Since that defeat, the Detroit coaching staff has been raided by opposing NFL teams. The key move has been made by the Chicago Bears, who plucked offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and hired him as the team's new head coach.

Johnson, who was voted as league's top assistant coach this season, is a creative play caller who helped the Lions play at a peak level in 2024. They have to hire a new offensive coordinator, and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton has emerged as a top candidate, per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Morton may have opportunity with Lions

The Broncos had a solid season and earned a spot in the AFC playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix earned the starting position early in the year and the Broncos ranked 10th in scoring with an average of 27.1 points per game.

Additionally, the Broncos demonstrated the ability to move the ball successfully through the air. Nix completed 376 of 567 passes for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

He did not get a lot of help from the Broncos running game as Javonte Williams led the team 513 rushing yards and had a 3.7 yards per carry mark. Jaleel McLaughlin was second with 496 rushing yards and he averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Courtland Sutton proved to be a dynamic receiving weapon, catching 81 passes for 1,081 yards and 8 TDs. Wideout Marvin Mims caught 39 passes for 503 yards and 6 TDs.

Morton deserves quite a bit of credit for the Broncos success through the air.

Morton has coached with the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers, 49ers, Saints, Jets and Lions before moving on to the Broncos.

The Jets hired Morton as their offensive coordinator in 2017. He lasted one year in that position as they ranked 24th in scoring and 28th in yards gained before the team dismissed him.