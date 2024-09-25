The Miami Dolphins' quarterback situation is anything but simple. After Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, backup Skylar Thompson picked up a “painful” injury in the Dolphins' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.

Miami has Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley if Thompson is unable to suit up for the Dolphins' game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. However, a trade, in theory, could help alleviate some of the long-term health concerns in the team's quarterback room.

Despite uncertainty Tagovailoa's potential return — as things stand, he would be eligible to come back for the Dolphins' Week 7 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 20 — ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that it “doesn't seem likely at this point” that Miami will trade for a quarterback.

A source said Miami is ‘not much into it at this time,' Fowler wrote, referring to a QB trade. “Keep in mind, all signs are that Tagovailoa wants to play again this season, and he's eligible as early as Week 7. Making a flashy move for a quarterback, potentially disrupting the loose timeline and plans of Tagovailoa and the team, comes with risk. Now, the Dolphins might have to do something, so all of this is a bit of a moving target. In the short term, Miami must decide when Skylar Thompson (ribs) will be available and make plans around that, with backups Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle in mind.”

Dolphins season slipping away after latest Tua Tagovailoa concussion

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Dolphins are 1-2, having defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season opener and been trounced by both the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks. In its last two games, Miami has been outscored 55-13 and its quarterbacks have been sacked eight times.

Tagovailoa's return, if it does come to fruition, will likely be polarizing. The fifth-year quarterback left the Dolphins' Week 2 game vs. the Bills with another frightening concussion, at minimum his third within the last two years, that seemed to briefly knock him out.

Immediately after the injury, fans and media members called for Tagovailoa to retire in order to protect his long-term health. The quarterback, who signed a $212 million contract in July, is reportedly determined to make a comeback, though.

Miami hosts the winless Tennessee Titans this weekend and will visit the New England Patriots next Sunday before receiving its bye week. After the bye, Tagovailoa, if cleared, will be eligible to come off of IR and play in Indianapolis vs. the Colts.