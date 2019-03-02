Golden Tate and Adam Humphries are two of the more notable wideouts set to hit the free agency market this offseason. It appears they have already set their asking price.

The market has shaped up well for pass-catchers in recent years. According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, both Tate and Humphries will reportedly be looking for up to $14 million a year in their new contracts.

Hearing some of the leading slot receivers in this year’s free agent class (Golden Tate, Adam Humphries) are asking for $10 to $14 million a year on the open market, per league sources

The number may seem a bit high for two receivers that have never been the No. 1 wideout during their careers. However, wide receivers saw a tremendous increase in value last year when Brandin Cooks and Amari Cooper got traded for first-round picks. This could be why the veteran wideouts feel comfortable with their current asking price.

There is no question that they are still viable options in the passing game. Tate served as a safety net for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford over the last several years before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the season. Regardless, he still finished the 2018 campaign with 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Humphries is coming off a career year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished the season with 76 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns. Perhaps even more impressive is that he did it despite the constant changes under center in Tampa Bay.