The Las Vegas Raiders are amid an exciting organizational time. With a new head coach and general management, Las Vegas looks to remain competitive in the AFC. The Raiders made another major move in mid-October when news broke that former New England Patriots and NFL legend Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner.

Brady's involvement with the Raiders has some stipulations including limited direct involvement with team operations. However, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shed light on Brady's potentially increasing role with the team.

“One NFC exec told me, via text Monday night, that he expects Brady’s presence will help the franchise with sponsors and season ticket holders, and in recruiting top talent to the organization on every level (including players),” Breer wrote on Oct. 16. “Another NFC exec affirmed that, then added, ‘The most interesting thing to me is if he decides he wants to be involved in the team instead of broadcast… Maybe he gets more joy/juice out of running the Raiders than being on Fox.”

Breer further revealed that before Tom Brady joined Raiders ownership, he appeared at a practice in 2023 when Antonio Pierce was the interim coach and Champ Kelly was the interim GM. Brady may want to be involved more in such on-the-field operations in the future.

“There’s been a belief internally for a while now that Brady won’t be a silent observer after officially getting his slice of the pie. Whether it happens now or a little further down the line, we’ll find out,” Breer added.

During his extensive run with the Patriots and brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady racked up more accolades than one can count. Most notably, he won seven Super Bowls. Brady's all-around football knowledge will surely serve the Raiders well as they continue to move forward into the next era.