Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns are both looking to make some last-minute additions before the festivities commence. Both the Browns and Jets have their eyes set on a former standout defender for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets and Browns will both host defensive tackle Al Woods, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Seahawks released Woods after he had been with the team since 2021.

Woods’ stint with the Seahawks was actually his third in Seattle. He played there in 2011 and 2019. Woods signed back with the Seahawks after sitting out the 2020 season. Overall, Woods has 155 career NFL games under his belt. The defensive tackle has racked up 293 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and nine sacks.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Cleveland, Woods would join a defensive line that already features standouts such as Myles Garrett and Dalvin Tomlinson. However, with Jadeveon Clowney expected to leave in free agency, the Browns could use an added defense boost.

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Their defensive line holds threats like Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson. But New York just missed out on Calais Campbell. They could look to Woods as another veteran addition.

Regardless of where he ends up, it’s clear that Al Woods has plenty of suitors after his Seahawks release. Both the Jets and Browns plan to be at the front of their line for his services. Woods will eventually need to make a free agency decision. His visits to Cleveland and New York will make that decision a tad easier.