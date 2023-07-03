The 2023 college football season hasn't even begun- and the 2024 NFL Draft is miles away, but that hasn't stopped rumors from already buzzing about the next great batch of prospects. Two of the biggest stars in college football, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr and USC quarterback Caleb Williams, figure to already be locks as top-five picks in 2024.

But wait until you hear where this anonymous GM thinks they'll be selected. Hint, it's not what you think. Here's what the executive told ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller.

“We haven't had a wide receiver drafted first overall since Keyshawn [Johnson], but Harrison could push that—even in a draft with Caleb Williams,” the general manager said.”

In the latest rumors, this NFL GM thinks that Harrison could seriously push Williams as the number-one overall pick. That would truly be historic.

As the executive points out, a wideout hasn't gone first overall since Keyshawn Johnson, who was the first player off the board in 1996. Plus, including Johnson, a wideout has went no. 1 in the NFL Draft just three times since 1936. Three!

It's a testament to just how good Harrison Jr, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, is. During this year's Ohio State pro day, scouts couldn't help but salivate over Harrison when they were supposed to be watching this year's prospects.

Let's be clear. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is a dream QB prospect and has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Williams is very likely going no. 1. But if Harrison, who had over 1200 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, pops off for another big year, he could end up being the first player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.