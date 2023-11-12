The Carolina Panthers reportedly tried to trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Raiders WR Davante Adams at the trade deadline.

The Carolina Panthers are terrible. There's no skirting around that fact: this team has not been performing even to the low expectations set upon them. They have just one win to their name ten weeks into the season, and most of their losses have not looked good. Bryce Young is struggling, and the team is failing to support him.

This latest rumor from the trade deadline a few weeks back will frustrate fans even more. According to a report by David Newton, the Panthers reportedly attempted to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams and Bengals WR Tee Higgins.

“They went after the Bengals’ Higgins and elite receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline, according to an NFL front office source with knowledge of discussions, but neither team was willing to deal.”

Well, that's unfortunate. The Panthers' lack of talent at the wide receiver position is well-known by now. Don't get it twisted: Adam Thielen is doing a hell of a job as the team's number one receiver this season. However, there are two issues with that setup. First, at his age, Thielen is better suited as a solid number two behind a true WR1. Secondly, outside of Thielen, Young does not have any consistent weapon.

One could certainly argue that the Panthers' wide receivers are the least of their worries. The offensive line has been downright dreadful, not allowing Young any time to succeed in the pocket. Young is also prone to making bad plays, including having two pick-sixes in their Week 9 game. The defense is doing their best, but they can't cover for the offense all the time. It's just all around a bad time for the Panthers, who are underperforming in a season without expectations.

Still, having an elite wide receiver can greatly help a young QB's confidence. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts blossomed when their teams traded for Stefon Diggs and AJ Brown. Having that truly elite sidekick for your quarterback is paramount. Expect the Panthers to continue their pursuit next season, especially with Higgins due for an extension that might not come from the Bengals.