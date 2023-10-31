The New England Patriots found themselves in a tricky situation as the NFL trade deadline approached. The Patriots' poor record and conference standing marked them as sellers at the deadline. However, Head Coach Bill Belichick may not have been committed to a rebuild yet. Ezekiel Elliott and Mac Jones are both still on the team after the deadline. Ultimately, the writing was on the wall.

Patriots had signs that no moves would be made at the deadline

One Patriots reporter reiterated that the team might “do nothing” as the NFL trade deadline came to a close. Dakota Randall claimed that Coach Belichick may not have had the “stomach the wave the white flag” on a rebuild, per NESN.com.

While many believed the team should have unloaded to acquire future assets, Belichick has not been faced with this situation much in his Patriots coaching career. The long-time coach was spoiled by the multi-year dominance of Tom Brady and company.

Furthermore, it is not too late to see how things play out with the New England roster. It is clear that Ezekiel Elliott now plays the role of a supportive veteran in his backup RB role. However, Mac Jones is not a bad QB.

Jones has a QBR that ranks 23rd in the league. His nine interceptions on the season tell a different story, but if he can keep the turnovers to a minimum he could remain a great option for the Patriots.

New England decided to keep Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger, and Mike Onwenu at the deadline as well.

All hope is not lost for Bill Belichick as New England attempts to get some wins and try to turn the season around.