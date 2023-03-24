Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to break through to the playoffs after throwing a huge bag at Jimmy Garoppolo. To build a strong offense around him and Davante Adams, they are adding more supporting pieces through free agency. The next player they hope to add is wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

The Raiders have added wide receiver depth with Jakobi Meyers and want even more. They are meeting with Carter, one of the Los Angeles Chargers’ top wideouts, as his market heats up, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.

“WR DeAndre Carter is visiting the Raiders today. The Chargers’ FA comes off career-bests with 46/548/3 and was a special teams ace as well. Carter’s market is heating up, with a few other teams in the mix as well,” reports Schultz.

Carter, who has played with five teams in his five-year career, was very productive for the Chargers last season. A former member of the Raiders’ practice squad, Carter also has plenty of experience on special teams as a return man. The 29-year-old should be a solid depth piece for Las Vegas that comes at a reasonable price.

The Raiders, eager to escape the shadow of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, are preparing to let Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels cook with a collection of playmakers that include Adams, Meyers, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow and Austin Hooper. Las Vegas has also added defensive help in free agency, notably with former Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps, but still has work to do.