The Las Vegas Raiders look to be on the verge of a fire sale after letting go of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy following a brutal loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. With the NFL trade deadline taking place Tuesday at 4 PM, Antonio Pierce's team is set to decide the future of players like Maxx Crosby, Jakobi Meyers, and Jack Jones.

All three players were named as potential trade candidates for the 2-7 franchise by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. The host of the “The Insiders” broke down the Raiders' main objective as sellers heading into the deadline, via the Rich Eisen Show.

“If you're Las Vegas, you have to be thinking, ‘we need all the ammo we can get to go and get a quarterback in the draft next year. Whether we have the number one pick or the number ten pick, we got to be prepared.'”

Raiders' struggles this season at quarterback

Antonio Pierce's team has not won a game since September 29th. The franchise is currently riding a five-game losing streak. Amid a tumultuous year on offense under Luke Getsy, Las Vegas has struggled significantly in figuring out their quarterback situation.

Going into the year, the competition for QB1 was described by Piece as “fluid” between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. Both have struggled this year.

Minshew has thrown for six touchdown passes and eight interceptions with a QBR of 38.5. A rating that is 28th in the league among starters.

O'Connell has struggled with injuries for most of the year. When the 2023 fourth-round pick has been healthy, he's thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions. O'Connell's QBR is at 47.9. A rating that's better than Minshew's but still well below league average. Las Vegas' situation at QB is still unclear with Antonio Pierce refusing to name a starter after Week 9.

With this in mind, Pelissero brought up the trade candidates that would garner a lot of interest such as defensive Maxx Crosby, cornerback Jack Jones, and wideout Jakobi Meyers.

Out of those three, Maxx Crosby would be by far the least likely to be moved. The star defensive end is one of the best edge rushers in the league. Coming off his second All-Pro season in Las Vegas, Crosby is highly regarded by Raiders' owner Mark Davis. Meaning it would take a huge offer to get the Raiders to move him.

The other two trade targets, on the other hand, are very viable candidates. One thing that is for certain is that Las Vegas is in the middle of a serious overhaul. Along with firing Luke Getsy, the Raiders also let go of quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg.

In a season defined by uncertainty at the most important position, Las Vegas needs to show some stability and establish a clear direction over the next few days.