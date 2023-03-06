The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new starting quarterback after releasing Derek Carr. And their list of Carr replacements could include a New England Patriots quarterback Josh McDaniels is certainly familiar with.

The Raiders are reportedly interested in trading for Mac Jones, according to ESPN. Jones played under McDaniels during his rookie year when the Raiders head coach was the offensive coordinator in New England.

It certainly seems unlikely the Raiders pull off a trade for Jones. New England selected the Alabama product in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He helped New England make the playoffs 2021, where they fell to the Buffalo Bills.

Last season did not return the same results for Jones and the Patriots, however. The Patriots quarterback fell just short of 3000 passing yards while throwing 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

New England finished 8-9 during the 2022 season and missed the playoffs, the second time in three seasons the team finished below .500. Before that, New England’s last season with a losing record came in 2000.

Some fans even questioned whether Jones should remain as the starter for the Patriots. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe made some appearances, even leading the team to a dominant shutout of the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Despite last season’s struggles, Jones heads into the 2023 season as the most likely starter of the New England Patriots. The Raiders certainly could put together a package to pry Jones away, but it’d take a lot.

If a Mac Jones trade fails to materialize, the Raiders could go in a few other directions. They remain a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers should he leave the Green Bay Packers. And they could make a run at free agent signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo, who McDaniels also knows from their time in New England.