Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. But before Garoppolo signed his contract, the Raiders were eyeballing two trades that would’ve shook up the NFL.

Las Vegas was in contact with the Green Bay Packers about a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Furthermore, the Raiders were in talks with the Chicago Bears about a potential trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Howe confirmed.

With Rodgers, the Raiders would’ve gotten a future Hall of Fame quarterback with a Super Bowl under his belt. In the No. 1 overall pick, Las Vegas could’ve had their pick of any of this year’s top QB prospects. The Bears have now traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers seems poised to be traded to the Jets. As both trades failed to gain enough traction, the Raiders turned to Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract to join the Raiders. He comes to Las Vegas after spending the past six years with the San Francisco 49ers. Over his entire nine-year career, Garoppolo has thrown for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. He has two Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are where Garoppolo worked with Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels. Now reunited in Las Vegas, McDaniels is looking for Garoppolo to lead Las Vegas in the post-Derek Carr era.

Adding Rodgers or the No. 1 overall pick might’ve been the flashier move for Las Vegas. However, they’ve decided on Garoppolo and will look for him to step up as the Raiders’ starting QB this upcoming season.