The Baltimore Ravens are not done retooling. They already made a big splash this offseason when they signed Odell Beckham Jr to a one-year deal. Today, they followed it up by signing former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. Now, they're looking to add another veteran presence, this time to their defense. Former Patriots pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy is visiting the Ravens, per Jeremy Fowler's report.

“Veteran free agent Kyle Van Noy is visiting the #Ravens, per source. Van Noy, 32, has some pass-rush juice from the linebacker spot with at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.”

Van Noy is probably best known for his time with the dynasty Patriots. There, the linebacker won two Super Bowls, becoming a key part of the defense with his pass-rushing. Even after his first stint in New England, Van Noy continued to be a great presence on defense, recording multiple sacks over the last few seasons.

Kyle Van Noy will now join a Ravens team that has undergone a lot of changes over the last season. In fact, Baltimore bolstered their linebacker group last season by signing ex-Bears LB Roquan Smith. Smith ended up becoming an integral part of their defense. Van Noy will be joined by Patrick Queen and Smith at the second level, while being supported by Marlon Humphrey and new signing Rock Ya-Sin from the secondary.

The Ravens will try to take control of an AFC North that will likely end up being another bloodbath. The Cincinnati Bengals remain as the top dog. while the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will almost always give any AFC North team a heart attack. Baltimore is gearing up for a brutal season against some tough opponents. Will these moves be enough to push them over the top.