The New York Jets have had a terrible 2024 season. New York is 3-8 heading into their Week 12 bye and the season already feels like it is over. The Jets have already parted ways with Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas and it isn't even Thanksgiving yet. This has caused many to wonder about the future of the Jets, including QB Aaron Rodgers. One NFL insider believes that the rumor mill is blowing things out of proportion.

The narrative around a fractured relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Jets owner Woody Johnson is “overblown” according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz reports that there has been ongoing communication between Rodgers and Johnson. The pair reportedly both agree the season has been deeply disappointing, largely because of Rodgers playing through injury and the team underperforming. Schultz also reports that the pair met for dinner in New York a few weeks ago.

This report comes in the wake of multiple other rumors surrounding controversy in New York. One report suggests that Jets owner Woody Johnson has ‘lost confidence' in Aaron Rodgers.

Schultz's report feels a bit like damage control from the Jets and Woody Johnson. It may be true that the media has sensationalized the situation in New York, it would be surprising if Johnson is happy to stick with Rodgers next season.

For now, Jets fans must wait for the offseason to see what will happen next.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Next up for the Jets is a Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks.

NFL rumor: What Aaron Rodgers must do to convince Jets to keep him in 2025

What will it take for the Jets to keep Aaron Rodgers in 2025?

It is a hard question to answer, particularly because New York will bring in a new regime this offseason. Those hires will have their own opinions on Rodgers and how to handle him.

One article from NFL Network's Ian Rapaport posits a theory that Rodgers must play ‘significantly better' to keep the hope of a 2025 reunion alive.

“With Jets owner Woody Johnson set to replace the team's leadership, sources say there are now questions about whether Rodgers will be welcomed back to the team next season,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday. “There has been no firm and final decision, but sources with knowledge of Johnson's thinking say Rodgers must play far better down the stretch for the opportunity to return in 2025.”

This could be a huge ask for Rodgers. The veteran QB turns 41 on December 2nd. He is also in the middle of one of his worst statistical season of his career.

Rodgers has given flimsy answers on his intentions for a future with the Jets. These rumors do not help matters.