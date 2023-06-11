After Dalvin Cook's release from the Minnesota Vikings, the star running back immediately became one of the most coveted names in free agency. The former Pro Bowl RB is currently linked to many teams. Previously, that list included the Denver Broncos. As it turns out, though, it seems like Cook's price tag was too much for Denver to handle, per Mike Klis.

“Yet, the Broncos do not appear to be in on newly set free running back Dalvin Cook, who is coming off four consecutive 1,100-yard rushing seasons for the Minnesota Vikings.”

It's worth noting that the Broncos just made a big signing of their own after stealing Frank Clark from the Chiefs. Clark signed a $5.5 million deal with Denver, further limiting their ability to sign a big name like Cook. Even if the ex-Vikings RB was to take a pay cut, it would still significantly hinder the team's ability to add more pieces to their roster.

Besides, the Broncos are probably fine with the players they currently have at the RB position. Javonte Williams will be returning from an ACL tear he suffered last year. When he was healthy, Williams was one of the better RBs in the league. They also signed Bengals standout Samaje Perine to a deal this offseason. Perine shone in Cincinnati last season, emerging as a reliable option for the offense.

Their disinterest in signing Cook does not mean that they won't be making moves in the free agent market, though. The disinterest likely just means that the Broncos are looking for a much cheaper option at RB. Perhaps they're not looking for a new RB1, but rather a quality RB3.