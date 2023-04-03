Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Houston Texans currently hold the second pick in the NFL Draft, and with it comes a lot of questions. Considering the hype around all of the QBs in the draft, it’s not impossible for Houston to snag literally any QB with the second pick. Their dire need for a QB makes the choice to draft a signal-caller at No. 2 obvious, right? Well, not quite, according to Peter King.

King, a long-time NFL insider, revealed some rumblings about the Texans’ plan with the second pick. Despite all of the hype surrounding the QBs, GM Nick Anderson is not rushing to draft one with the second pick. King’s source says that Houston might draft star EDGE Will Anderson at No.2, and then use the 12th pick to trade back up with a different team.

“It’s a stretch, but I could see [Texans GM] Nick [Caseiro] taking Anderson, then using his second [first-round pick] and trading back up to get his quarterback,” one league personnel man said.

Even with the second overall pick, the Texans are spoiled with choices at QB. If Bryce Young does get drafted #1, they could still go with CJ Stroud as a “safe” prospect (as safe as an NFL prospect can be). They could also try their hand at developing a QB with the physical specimens Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. It’s even possible for Young to fall to them if Carolina is enamored with Richardson as other teams.

However, the Lions last year showed the value of drafting a star EDGE. Aidan Hutchinson turned out to be one of the cornerstones of the Detroit defense with his excellent play. The Texans could possibly have their cake and eat it too by drafting Will Anderson, and then trading back up to 4 or 5 to get their desired QB.

King’s source notes that this is a stretch: after all, Indianapolis and Seattle could refuse the deal for the twelfth pick. Still, this is an intriguing possibility for the Texans. This move allows them to snag one of the best QBs in the draft, while also getting the most “sure-fire” pick in this draft with Anderson. Will Houston pull the trigger on this potential strategy, or will they go the conventional route.