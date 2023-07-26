The New York Giants finally got it done on Tuesday. After an extended round of negotiations, the Giants were able to agree on a deal with star running back Saquon Barkley amounting to $11 million for the upcoming season. The two-time Pro Bowler will now join his team after threatening to hold out if no deal was struck.

Apparently, the Giants explored all possibilities on the Saquon Barkley front. This included one particular tactic that turned out to cause a delay in the negotiations:

“The possibility of prohibiting the Giants from placing a second franchise tag on Barkley again in 2024 was on the table but proved to be a sticking point that might have dragged out talks and delayed the co-captain’s return, sources said,” Dunleavy wrote in his report.

It was Saquon Barkley who budged. Part of the negotiations imply that the Giants now have an option of franchise tagging Barkley again next season, which in turn, will give them a significant advantage when they negotiate a potential contract extension next summer.

That's a problem for another day, though. The important thing here is that both parties got what they wanted heading into the new season. The Giants avoided a disastrous contract holdout, while for his part, Barkley still gets paid. By the looks of it, though, New York and Barkley's camp will need to go through all this again next year.