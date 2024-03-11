The Minnesota Vikings are busy to kick off the NFL offseason and have a clear priority as the new league season begins. The Vikings are focused on adding defensive talent and are keeping an eye on several impact free agents, including Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said as much on Monday after the Vikings signed Jonathan Greenard to a four-year deal.
“[The] Vikings (are) dedicated to improving the defense. The Jonathan Grennard agreement is a step. The Vikings have also shown interest in Christian Wilkins and have inquired on Chiefs corner L'Jarius Sneed. A lot of options for Minnesota,” Fowler said on X.
The Vikings had a middle-of-the-pack defense last season and finished ranked in the top 10 in rushing defense. Adding Greenard on the first day of the new league year shows that Minnesota means business this offseason. The Vikings have a decent amount of cap space as the offseason begins and intend to use it.
They missed out on Christian Wilkins as the 2019 first-round pick agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. Pushing for Sneed would be a logical move for the Vikings after they finished ranked in the bottom 10 in passing defense last season.
Sneed had a 56.2 passer rating against him in 2023 and did not allow a touchdown in coverage. His 10 interceptions in four seasons is a respectable number and his stats in coverage have earned him the right to seek a massive extension.
The Chiefs bought themselves some time by placing the franchise tag on Sneed, but Kansas City is likely to find a trade partner for him rather than reach a contract extension agreement with him. Minnesota could be the team to make that deal and is already showing interest.
Let the NFL offseason begin.